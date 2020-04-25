Chicopee issues mandatory face covering for employees, customers of essential businesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee on Friday issued a mandatory policy requiring all employees and customers of essential businesses to wear facial masks in order to continue flattening the Covid-19 curve.

The mandatory face covering order, issued by the Chicopee Department of Health, goes into effect on Monday, April 27, at 12:01 a.m. The order comes a week after Mayor John Vieu announced the city was at its Covid-19 surge.

On Wednesday, Chicopee had 176 Covid-19 positive cases, according to the Department of Public Health.

Below are face covering guidelines for businesses and customers of essential businesses issued by the Chicopee Department of Health:

Businesses providing essential services:

other face coverings at all times while on the premises of the business.The employer of each such employee is required to provide a cloth mask or other covering to such employee upon their arrival at the business, unless such employee chooses to wear a medical grade mask or filtered mask, which such employee provides for themselves Notwithstanding the foregoing, the employer may allow employee-provided masks for one week following

the issuance of this order or such time as it takes the employer to obtain a sufficient inventory of masks for provision to employees, whichever is sooner. All cloth face coverings worn in accordance with this Order shall conform to the following:

a. Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; and

b. Be secured with ties or ear loops; and

c. Include multiple layers of fabric; and

d. Allow for breathing without restriction; and

e. Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

Customers of businesses providing essential services:

All customers of businesses providing essential services in the City of Chicopee are required to wear masks or other face coverings at all times while on the premises of the business.

Face coverings worn by customers in accordance with this Order shall be any cloth that securely covers the customer’s nose and mouth, including but not limited to scarves, bandanas, turtlenecks or similar coverings.

The order does not require a face mask for children under the age of two. Residents are also encouraged to continue practicing social distancing.