Chicopee K9 Officer and his dog retire

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee K9 Officer, Joe Brunelle and his partner K9 Pako retired from the Chicopee Police Department together Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, Brunelle started his career as a patrolman in October of 1987 and took his K9 position in 1994. He has had three dogs during his career: Bruno, Freddy, and Pako.

Wilk posted to the Police Department’s Facebook saying the following:

“Being a K9 Officer means always being ready and available for any situation, and Joe was always that professional. MANY of our newer officers and K9 officers learned a lot from Joe. He always had an encouraging comment or was there to help out. We wish Joe all the best in the world. On a personal note, I have known Joe my whole career, and you could not ask for a finer officer and an even better person. You will both be missed.” Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk

(Photo: Chicopee Police Department)

Thank you for your service Officer Brunelle and Pako!