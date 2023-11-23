CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Knights of Columbus held its highly anticipated Thanksgiving dinner earlier Thursday evening.

A decades-long Thanksgiving tradition is finally back in Chicopee! After three long years, the Chicopee Knights of Columbus once again hosted its Thanksgiving dinner.

Steven Dubreuil, Grand Knight, told 22News, “My team got together and said ‘We are going to do it! We have to do it!,’ The community loves it. To bring it back and welcome people through the doors, it was just wonderful.”

The event was canceled for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the bird flu which caused turkey shortages. But people we spoke with say they are happy to finally be back, especially for this family, who have made this thanksgiving dinner a tradition for nearly two decades.

“If you have no where to go, this is a good place,” said Carmen Santiago of Springfield. “They treat you like family with all respect.” And with this high anticipation, the Knights of Columbus prepared with plenty of helping hands, to turn the thousands of pounds of turkey, into thousands of meals, enough to feed people here for dinner, and out in the community.

Dubreuil adding, “I hope that, with everything that is going on in the world today, that they see that there is still good in this world. There are good people in their community that care about people and that what we are doing here.”

People grateful, to break bread with each other once again, during this time of giving—Happy Thanksgiving!

Organizers tell 22News this comeback wouldn’t have happened without the countless volunteers involved.