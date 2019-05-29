Chicopee landfill to permanently close on June 29th

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In about one month, the Chicopee landfill will be closed permanently.

Chicopee residents will no longer be able to dispose of bulk waste free of charge.

Chicopee’s DPW Project Advisor Stanley Kulig told 22News the Chicopee landfill near the entrance to the Mass Pike has reached its maximum capacity and will close June 29.

Kulig said this will not change residents’ weekly curbside pickup, but residents will have to go elsewhere to dispose of bulk waste items.

“Appliances, furniture, large wood waste those kinds of things will no longer be accepted at the landfill. It will be closed. Those items will have to go to private transfer stations in the area,” said Kulig.

Kulig told 22News Chicopee residents will be directed to transfer stations in Springfield and West Springfield to dispose of bulk waste.

He said they will have a recycling center at the DPW yard starting July 1, where residents will be able to recycle computers, textiles, and electronics.

Residents will have to pay a fee to recycle larger items like mattresses, TVs, and tires.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.