CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedy brought the Chicopee community out Friday night, for some fun and fundraising.

The Chicopee Parade Committee hosting its second annual Comedy Night fundraiser. The community was invited to the Portuguese American Club for a night of laughs, with a show headlined by comedian Marty Caproni.

Friday night was also about supporting the committee as they prepare for events coming up, ahead of the big parade in March.

Kevin Culloo, Chicopee Parade Committee Member, telling 22News, “Things we are hoping to use some of the proceeds from tonight for; we offer during the Colleen Ball about four scholarships that we offer for the contestants, as well as to help fund some of the other events we have throughout the parade season.”

You can learn how to support the Chicopee Parade Committee on their website, and the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held next year, Sunday, March 17th.