CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is hoping to keep summer reading exciting for its youth, something that will be done through an ongoing project.

Holyoke Chicopee Family and Community Program celebrated its completion of the Lending Libros Project. It involves placing four “little free libraries” around the city.

It’s a nationwide nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges, usually in the form of a public bookcase. More than 150,000 public book exchanges are registered with the organization and branded as “Little Free Libraries.”

Parent Leader, Kayla Weagle-Bruso, telling 22News, “It was away to engage kids, especially in situations when parents were stuck doing the grocery shopping or stuck doing the laundry and we wanted to make sure they had some form of entertainment while still encouraging that literacy and that learning.”

Lincoln Grove will be one of the four locations selected by ‘Families First’ to house these lending libraries. Local author, Tzivia Gover was there to share her book with the first 50 children who attended.