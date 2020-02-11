Chicopee man arrested on traffic violation, gun, drug charges in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Appleton Street section of Holyoke early Monday night.

According to Lt. James Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, detectives and members of the FBI’s Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle at Appleton and Chestnut streets around 5:30 p.m., after noticing it was operating without one of its headlights and making an erratic turn cutting off the officers.

After stopping the vehicle, detectives arrested 29-year-old Angel Rivera when they allegedly found a loaded gun, 100 bags of heroin, marijuana, weight scale and $2,254 in cash.

Photo: Holyoke Police Department

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court Tuesday on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of heroin

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a firearm without a license

Faulty equipment headlight

Failure to use care in turning

Failure to use turn signal

Lt. Albert said due to recent shooting incidents in the city, the department has increased patrols in the Appleton Street area.