LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is being charged after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday evening.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, on Friday at approximately 5:36 p.m., the Ludlow Central Dispatch received several 911 calls about a motorcyclist that was driving fast and erratically on Cady Street.

When officers arrived, the Ludlow Police observed a single motorcycle crash around 96 Cady Street. The Ludlow Fire Department paramedics arrived at the accident and treated the operator for his injuries who was taken to an area hospital.

A 49-year-old man from Chicopee is being summonsed and charged with:

  • Operating Under the Influence – Liquor, 5th Offense
  • Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Stop for Police
  • Operate Motor Vehicle with License Revoked (Habitual Traffic Offender)
  • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Marked Lanes Violation
  • Speeding
  • Number Plate Missing
  • Motorcycle Helmet Violation

The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction team and a representative of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

Local News

More Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram