LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is being charged after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday evening.
According to the Ludlow Police Department, on Friday at approximately 5:36 p.m., the Ludlow Central Dispatch received several 911 calls about a motorcyclist that was driving fast and erratically on Cady Street.
When officers arrived, the Ludlow Police observed a single motorcycle crash around 96 Cady Street. The Ludlow Fire Department paramedics arrived at the accident and treated the operator for his injuries who was taken to an area hospital.
A 49-year-old man from Chicopee is being summonsed and charged with:
- Operating Under the Influence – Liquor, 5th Offense
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Operate Motor Vehicle with License Revoked (Habitual Traffic Offender)
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Speeding
- Number Plate Missing
- Motorcycle Helmet Violation
The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction team and a representative of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.
