LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is being charged after a motorcycle crash in Ludlow on Friday evening.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, on Friday at approximately 5:36 p.m., the Ludlow Central Dispatch received several 911 calls about a motorcyclist that was driving fast and erratically on Cady Street.

When officers arrived, the Ludlow Police observed a single motorcycle crash around 96 Cady Street. The Ludlow Fire Department paramedics arrived at the accident and treated the operator for his injuries who was taken to an area hospital.

A 49-year-old man from Chicopee is being summonsed and charged with:

Operating Under the Influence – Liquor, 5th Offense

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Operate Motor Vehicle with License Revoked (Habitual Traffic Offender)

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Speeding

Number Plate Missing

Motorcycle Helmet Violation

The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction team and a representative of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.