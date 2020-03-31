Breaking News
Chicopee man dies after motorcycle crash on Worcester Street in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man has died after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to the 900 block of Worcester Street around 1:15 p.m. where they located the reported crash. Walsh said the motorcycle rider, a 31-year-old man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later passed away from his injuries.

No other cars were involved and police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

MAP: 900 Worcester Street Springfield, Mass.

