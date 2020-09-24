Chicopee man held on $100K bail after allegedly resisting arrest, attempting to disarm officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man who was initially pulled over by police for marked lanes violation while traveling on I-91 in Springfield Tuesday night is facing additional charges including resisting arrest and assault and battery charges.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said a trooper was patrolling I-91 southbound near Exit 11 around 10 p.m. when he saw a brown vehicle operating erratically while making several lane violations. The trooper followed the car for some time and eventually activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop on Walter Street.

The driver, identified as Chicopee resident 33-year-old Darnell Engram, was driving a rental car under a person he didn’t know, State Police said. Police also determined that Engram was required to wear corrective lenses in order to drive and failing to do so was an arrestable offense.

Procopio said when asked to step out of the vehicle, Engram prolonged the request, causing police to attempt to remove him from the vehicle. Engram eventually came out of the vehicle but allegedly became combative before running off.

Troopers caught up to Engram, resulting in a struggle between them. According to Procopio, Engram kicked and punched in an effort to escape again, and even attempted to remove an officer’s duty firearm.

A police sergeant arrived and was able to assist in detaining Engram. Procopio said a loaded gun was found after a search of the area where the struggle took place. Engram was taken to the State Police Springfield barracks for booking.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Engram was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Wednesday on the following charges: