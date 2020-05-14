Chicopee man indicted on drug distribution charge

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was indicted Wednesday on a drug distribution charge during his arraignment and detained until a hearing later this week.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Brett Garcia was arrested and charged in an indictment unsealed on Wednesday with possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

The indictment alleges that on February 28, Garcia possessed 100 grams or more of heroin with the intension to sell it in Hampden County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the indictment was the result of an investigation into heroin trafficking in Chicopee.

Garcia could spend at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of $2 million.