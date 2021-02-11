Chicopee man killed, 4 others seriously injured in Virginia crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee has died and a woman from Chicopee is in the hospital with serious injuries following a two-car crash on a Virginia highway earlier this week.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, 29 year-old Nickolas Mayo of Chicopee died as a result of his injuries in the crash, which happened Monday night on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County, located in the northwestern part of the state.

Coffey says that Mayo was a passenger in a 2020 Suzuki Vitara, driven by a 27 year-old woman from Chicopee. The Suzuki, which was being driven northbound on the highway, went off the road near the 250 mile marker, hitting an embankment. That caused the SUV to overturn, ending up in the left-hand lane, where a 2013 Chevy Tahoe traveling northbound collided with it. The Suzuki rolled over again, and both vehicles ended up in the median.

The Suzuki’s driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with injuries Coffey described as “life threatening.” Mayo, who had been wearing a seatbelt, was taken to UVA Medical Center, but did not survive.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 63 year-old man, as well as his two passengers: a 19 year-old woman and a nine year-old boy, were all taken to a hospital in nearby Harrisonburg for injuries Coffey described as “serious.”

Virginia State Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.