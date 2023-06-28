CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After suffering a rare COVID-induced condition that left him paralyzed, one Chicopee man is happy to be on his feet one year later.

Lenny LaMarre suffered from Guillain-Barre syndrome shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19, which left him paralyzed from the neck down and on a ventilator. He got COVID in May of last year and ended up receiving care in Connecticut, transferring to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in July. That’s where he would take his first steps after weeks of uncertainty regarding his recovery.

A year later, Lenny participated in a 5K just last week, something that during his illness seemed impossible. Lenny told 22News he hopes by sharing his story, others going through hardships can find hope.

“Never think that you can’t do something. Just kind of keep driving forward and don’t defeat yourself. Just keep going and think positive. Healing in your mind is just as important as healing in your body,” said LaMarre.

He credits the overwhelming support from family and friends and the care provided by his medical team as being instrumental in his recovery.

Although we’re all accustomed COVID-19 safety practices, experts remind people to be particularly cautious in crowded areas throughout the summer season.