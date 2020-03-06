Chicopee man sentenced to 7 years in prison for receiving child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was sentenced in Springfield federal court on Friday to seven years in prison for receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A District Court judge sentenced 51-year-old Victor Stepus to seven years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. In November 2019, Stepus pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He has been in police custody since his arrest in August 2015.

Police first learned of Stepus’ activities after discovering Playpen, a secret child porn website that advertised and distributed child porn. The website, which existed on the dark web, also discussed matters involving sexual abuse of children and enabled users to access the site anonymously.

Further investigation led police to logs from the Playpen website, where they discovered Stepus had been an active user during a six-month period during 2014 and 2015. Police searched his apartment and found over 8,000 images and 33 videos of child pornography on Stepus’ personal computer.

The images included images of sexual abuse including bondage of girls as young as eight years old. Stepus confessed to using his home computer to access and download child porn two to three times per week for several years.