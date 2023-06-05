CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man won the state’s first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Diamonds” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Edward Abramowicz of Chicopee claimed his winning ticket on May 19th. Edward chose the one-time payment on the prize and will receive $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his ticket at New Corner Variety II located at 1875 Memorial Drive in Chicopee. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$4,000,000 Diamonds” instant ticket launched on April 18, 2023, and are $10 each. There are two remaining chances to win $4,000,000, and 8 tickets remain that are worth $1,000,000.