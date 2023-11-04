DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is the winner of the second $20,000 prize in the Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle game after his ticket number was selected on the October 27th drawing.

Richard Pellissier of Chicopee purchased his ticket at White Eagle Wines & Liquors in Chicopee and claimed his prize at the Mass Lottery’s West Springfield claim center on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Pellissier plans to use some of his winnings toward taking a vacation.

The third $20,000 prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle game was selected.

The winning number in the November 3rd drawing is 0403537, and the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on Quincy Street in Abington.

Friday’s drawing was the third of the 11 weekly drawings that are going to take place every Friday until December 29th, and one $20,000 prize winner will be selected each time.

The Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle will culminate on January 1st when one lucky player will become the first $1 million prize winner of 2024. Four $250,000 prize winners and six $25,000 prize winners will also be drawn.

Beginning October 16, a total of 550,000 lottery tickets for the “Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle” will be available to purchase for $10 each at lottery retail locations. In addition, every 100th ticket sold will receive a $100 voucher to purchase any Mass Lottery product. The 100th tickets will also be eligible for the New Year’s Day drawings.

Raffle tickets purchased will be given unique random numbers. All numbers must match in order to win. The winning numbers will be posted on the Lottery’s website and on the Mass Lottery app.