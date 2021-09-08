Chicopee mandates masks in all municipal buildings

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Slate conservation area dispute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning next week, you will need to wear a mask inside all Chicopee municipal buildings regardless of your vaccination status, the city announced Wednesday night. 

The mask mandate for Chicopee’s municipal buildings goes into effect Monday, September 13. Employees will be required to wear a mask in common spaces and when they are not in their personal workspace.  

Visitors must also wear masks upon entry, or one will be provided to them. City officials said the mandate is to keep everyone safe from COVID, especially from the different COVID variants and breakthrough cases. 

The city is not mandating masks in privately-owned spaces. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today