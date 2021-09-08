Chicopee mandates masks in all municipal buildings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning next week, you will need to wear a mask inside all Chicopee municipal buildings regardless of your vaccination status, the city announced Wednesday night.

The mask mandate for Chicopee’s municipal buildings goes into effect Monday, September 13. Employees will be required to wear a mask in common spaces and when they are not in their personal workspace.

Visitors must also wear masks upon entry, or one will be provided to them. City officials said the mandate is to keep everyone safe from COVID, especially from the different COVID variants and breakthrough cases.

The city is not mandating masks in privately-owned spaces.