Chicopee Mayor asking residents to not go door-to-door trick-or-treating this year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is recommending residents to not go door-to-door trick-or-treating this year and follow the CDC recommendations.

“Trick-or-treating door-to-door is just not safe,” said Mayor Vieau in a statement sent to 22News. “There is too much potential for community spread. Participation in traditional Halloween activities should be avoided. I feel our residents can come up with some pretty creative options that would be both safe and fun.”

Other high-risk activities the City of Chicopee is recommending to avoid is trunk-or-treating, haunted houses, hayrides, and Halloween parties of 25 or more people.

Instead, the City of Chicopee encourages other Halloween activities such as pumpkin carving, scary movie night, or a virtual costume contest.

Anyone that has tested positive or may have been exposed to COVID-19 should not be participating in any Halloween events, according to the Chicopee Health Department. They also are saying costume masks are not a substitute for a face mask.