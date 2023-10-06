CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau teamed up with Pharmacists at the Stop & Shop on Memorial Drive Friday morning to get his flu shot.

Mayor Vieau is calling on residents to get their flu shots as early as possible this fall. Respiratory illness season is just around the corner and covid cases alone saw a significant surge during September.

“This time of year, it’s so important to be there for our communities in this way, to be the community pharmacy that really helps folks stay well and families stay healthy. It just really means a lot to us,” said Jennifer Barr, Director of Communications at Stop & Shop.

According to the CDC, the flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with flu by 40 to 60 percent.