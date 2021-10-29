Chicopee Mayor receives COVID-19 booster shot, encourages residents to get vaccinated

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee doesn’t have as many of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as many other Massachusetts communities do. Mayor John Vieau actively did something about that on Friday.

Mayor Vieau went to the Stop and Shop Supermarket Pharmacy for his COVID-19 Booster shot Friday. The Mayor told 22News this is his way of aggressively supporting the need to protect ourselves.

“We may not have the highest amount of numbers here in the city of Chicopee, but I’m encouraging to do it please. Science has proven time and time again, that the COVID-19 vaccine is saving lives”, said Mayor Vieau.

The Mayor also made certain to receive his annual flu shot.