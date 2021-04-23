Watch live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is scheduled to join Congressman Richard Neal in a discussion about the American Rescue Plan means for the city.
Congressman Richard Neal visits Chicopee Friday to announce federal funding from the $1.6 trillion American Rescue Plan, $8.5 billion is going to Massachusetts and over $70 million is for Holyoke.
The event will be held at the Chicopee City Hall Auditorium, located on 17 Springfield Street in Chicopee with Congressman Richard Neal, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, members of the City Council, and Elected Officials.
Coronavirus relief package
- $1,400 stimulus checks capped at individuals making less than $80,000 per year and households earning $160,000
- $300 per week jobless benefits through September
- $130 billion for schools
- $34 billion to expand Obamacare subsidies
- $14 billion for vaccine distribution