CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is scheduled to join Congressman Richard Neal in a discussion about the American Rescue Plan means for the city.

Congressman Richard Neal visits Chicopee Friday to announce federal funding from the $1.6 trillion American Rescue Plan, $8.5 billion is going to Massachusetts and over $70 million is for Holyoke.

The event will be held at the Chicopee City Hall Auditorium, located on 17 Springfield Street in Chicopee with Congressman Richard Neal, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, members of the City Council, and Elected Officials.

