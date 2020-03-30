Chicopee Mayor Vieau latest response to COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau made a statement Sunday in regards to the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, Mayor Vieau said the town is responding to “each new crisis” and will continue to post on the town of Chicopee’s COVID-19 information page. Vieau said Chicopee residents can access the page and all the links that are continuously updated as new information comes in.

Mayor Vieau said Chicopee’s COVID-19 First Response Team is in place to help us mitigate the outbreak. Vieau said the town will continue to do its essential jobs in keeping the public aware and safe.

Good evening Chicopee,

The Coronavirus is an unprecedented crisis that not only is Chicopee facing but our entire world. I was in office for less than 2 months when this pandemic began to affect our City. Even the many years serving as a City Councilor could not have prepared me, or anyone, for this pandemic. It is new. It is daunting. It is here.

We are responding to each new crisis, as it comes down the pipeline and I can assure you, they are coming fast and furious. I have heard your concerns for our community. We must respond with a clear mentality on these emergency measures. The response may not be immediate but the answer will be an educated one. I believe in the centralization of media and that is our City’s approach. We are posting on our dedicated COVID-19 Information page. You can access this page and all the links that are continuously updated as new information is presented, here http://chicopeema.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=466.

My fellow Mayors are ALL navigating this same crisis; some are doing it through social media; some are doing it through videos; some through press conferences and some through newspaper articles but we are all doing it together. We understand that everyone gets their information from many sources and in the ‘social world’ that can be overwhelming and create unnecessary anxiety. In this crisis, it is very difficult to tell a single coherent story. Many are sharing our posts with their own narratives and this is NOT the trusted source we are trying to present.

Our COVID-19 First Response Team is in place to help us mitigate this outbreak. As Chicopee’s Mayor, I must be able to rely on them to help me inform you of what is happening and how we are handling it. We will continue to do our essential jobs in keeping the public aware and safe. I will continue to rely on my team to do what is right for our city because this affects all of us.

We are grateful to the first responders, the health care professionals, the grocery workers, the distributors, the truckers, and every single essential employee that needs to be at work and/or on the front line. Please do your jobs knowing your families, friends, and the networks of caring and involved citizens hold you ALL in our prayers.

I also want to thank the residents that are doing the right thing by staying home and participating in social distancing and hand-washing, and all the other guidelines presented by the CDC. This is what each and everyone one of us needs to do – regardless of where the ‘direct call to action’ comes from. It is a call to action. It is a responsibility that falls on each of us to STOP this COVID-19 from spreading.

Keep your family safe. DO NOT let them climb the jungle gym (that has not been disinfected). DO let them hold your hand as you take a walk. DO NOT let them go hang at their friends’ house or to the basketball court. DO teach them to use safe ways to be social – phone calls, ZOOM meetings, smartphone apps like House Party to ‘hang.’ This will help keep everyone’s family safe.

I am committed to the citizens of Chicopee. You can depend on me. You can also depend on your Police, Fire and Public Health Departments as well as our Municipal employees to provide the service you have come to expect of this great City. If you have any questions or concerns please call my office or one of the departments aforementioned. We are in this together!



Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau