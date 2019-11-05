Chicopee Mayoral Race: Morissette vs. Vieau

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Election Day, Chicopee residents are voting for a new mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Richard Kos is not running for another term in office, leaving the mayor’s seat open for the first time since 2003.
Running to replace him is former police officer and school administrator, Joe Morissette, and City Council President John Vieau.
In the September primaries, Vieau beat Morissette, with 45 percent of the votes. That was the first time there had been a preliminary election for mayor in Chicopee since there was a special election in 1997.
Both candidates were in our studio last month for a debate. You can watch the full video here:
Chicopee mayoral debate at 22News
Polls close tonight in Chicopee at 7.
