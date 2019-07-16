Chicopee medical supply company receives workforce development funds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee-based medical supply company Dielectrics received state funds to upgrade job training for nearly 200 employees on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito personally brought word to the company they’ll receive $175,000 as part of the state’s Workforce Training Fund Program.

Much of that money will go towards upgrading the skills of more than 100 of Dielectrics’ current employees.

“A company like this that uses medical devices, that literally improve the quality of life for people around the world, has a workforce that requires very keen skills,” Polito said. “Very specific skills.”

In addition to the $175,000 allocated to Dielectrics of Chicopee, the Lt. Governor crisscrossed the state, announcing workforce training grants totaling more than $3 million.