CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Chicopee featured a speech by the former superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Paul Barabani was the recipient of the 2022 Charles H. Tracy Award, which is given every year to a veteran in the city who goes above and beyond to help fellow veterans. He was recognized for his advocacy to improve the Soldiers’ Home and his work with the Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

He used his speech to urge people to get involved in the community, out of respect for those who gave their life for this country.

Paul Barabani said, “We talk about people going into the service as military service but there are many other ways that people can support the community and become involved. Some people say actions speak louder than words, a good friend of mine would say talk is cheap, but actions are believable.”

Barabani is the third member of his family to be honored with the Charles H. Tracy Award, after his father and brother.