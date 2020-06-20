Chicopee middle school teacher fired after controversial Facebook post about “privilege”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Public Schools has fired an elementary school teacher of her duties Friday after a controversial Facebook post.

On Thursday night, 22News received several reports from viewers who found the social media posted by a sixth-grade Bellamy Middle School teacher disturbing. The post starts off with, “It’ll piss some people off but…what is privilege?”

Photo sent by 22News viewer via ReportIt

Chicopee Public Schools did not identify the teacher but stated on Facebook that they were made aware of her post and were investigating the matter. Public schools’ officials said while they cannot comment on the employee’s personal issues, they want their students and families to know that they do not tolerate any form of racists, bigoted, discriminatory or hateful speech from members of their staff.

On Friday, Chicopee Public Schools announced that the “educator is no longer employed with Chicopee Public Schools,” adding that, “We hope our swift response to this matter demonstrates our commitment to diversity, equity, and supporting all members of our school community.”





Superintendent Lynn Clark told 22News, “We do want our students and families to know that we do not tolerate any form of discriminatory or hateful speech or racist comments. We do have policies in place. We have a social media policy, we also have an anti-discriminatory policy in place for employees.”

Clark could not provide any further details on the incident, but the department said they hope their response demonstrates their commitment to diversity, equity, and support for all members of the school community.