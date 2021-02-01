Chicopee municipal buildings closing at 3PM

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City Hall in Chicopee and all municipal buildings close early Monday afternoon due to the winter storm.

According to a news release from Mayor Vieau’s Office, all municipal buildings are closing at 3:00 p.m.

There is a citywide parking ban in Chicopee that goes into effect at 12:00 p.m. Monday and last until 5 p.m. Tuesday. No parking will be allowed on main roads or on the even side of secondary roads.

Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for all of western Massachusetts

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for a snowstorm that will bring significant snow to western Massachusetts.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow won’t begin to taper off completely until Tuesday night. Snowfall totals by the end of Tuesday will likely reach 5-8 inches in the valley, and as high as over a foot on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires.

