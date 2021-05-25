Chicopee Municipal buildings will reopen to the public

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced that all the Chicopee municipal buildings will now re-open to the public on Tuesday, June 1.

The City Hall’s normal business hours will remain from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and residents are required to wear a face-covering if they are not fully vaccinated.

The RiverMills Senior Center (RMSC) located at 5 W. Main Street is currently a COVID-19 testing site and vaccine clinic, therefore, it will not be opening to the public on the expected June 1st date.

“When our older adults come back to RiverMills, we want the building to look brand new and welcoming. We want everyone to be happy to be back and feel safe and secure in their surroundings,” said Executive Director Council on Aging Sherry Manyak.

While all city operations have remained operational, municipal buildings have been closed to the public since November 30, 2020, as part of the City’s effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the city’s staff.

The City of Chicopee encourages residents to continue to conduct business via telephone, email, and online when possible.