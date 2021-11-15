Chicopee mural dedicated to Polish community members

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A nearly completed mural on the wall of the iconic Polish social club in Chicopee Falls is attracting attention.

The mural commissioned by an organization called “A Polonia For Kids” foundation tells a story dear to the hearts of Chicopee residents born in Poland. The artist Rafael Pisarczyk told 22News, this mural has deep significance to the Polish people.

“Part of Polish history, it goes back to World War Two, they were prisoners of war in a Soviet labor camps,” said Pisarczyk.

The mural depicts the 150 orphans protected by a Franciscan Monk who took them to Canada and cared for them until each of the orphans reached their 18th birthday. They in turn continued to honor Father Lucjan Krolikowski until his death at age 100 two years ago. The mural will be completed and dedicated within a few weeks.