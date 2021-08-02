Chicopee National Night Out held Monday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department will be holding their annual National Night Out Monday night in Sarah Jane Sherman Park.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include free food and beverages, a bounce house, and games. Everyone is invited to attend and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Several other communities will be holding National Night Out events on Tuesday. Those communities include:

Adams – Hoosac Street, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Agawam – School Street Park, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Athol – Lord Pond Plaza, 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

East Longmeadow – High School, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Enfield – Town Green, 820 Enfield St, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monson – Veteran’s Field, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

North Adams – Noel Field, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Orange – Butterfield Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Palmer – Police Department Parking Lot, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Petersham – Town Common, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pittsfield – Several parks throughout the city, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Royalston – Bullock Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sturbridge – Town Common, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wales – Fire Station, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Ware – Grenville Park, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Williamstown – The Spruces, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

More than 16,000 communities across the country hold National Night Out events every year. They’re meant to bring together residents and the first responders who help them.