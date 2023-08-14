CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s National Night Out is scheduled to take place Monday after being postponed twice due to inclement weather.

National Night Out is taking place at Sarah Jane Park located at 21 Vivian Street in Chicopee from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is an effort to improve relationships and promote police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer to live in and improve quality of life.

The first National Night Out was held in August 1984, with 2.5 million people in 400 communities across the United States participating. This year the National Night Out (NNO) organization expected 38 million people in 17,000 communities to be involved.