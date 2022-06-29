CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A neighborhood meeting was held in Chicopee concerning a big topic within the city.

The city of Chicopee held a neighborhood meeting with a focus on the proposal of a second truck stop. The second truck will be built on Burnett Road and will include an above ground fuel tank.

22News spoke with Mayor John Vieau ahead of Wednesday night’s meeting.

“We’re here to find out what the constituents are thinking, concerns they have in their neighborhood, and how we can help is really the message,” Mayor Vieau said.

Mayor Vieau and his team are eager to listen and address the residents of Chicopee’s concerns. Concerns from some residents is the fear of major traffic issues.