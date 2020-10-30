Chicopee nursing home’s Halloween-themed drive-thru meal service for seniors

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Chicopee Senior Center began this Halloween weekend with food service from familiar faces dressed for the occasion.

Seniors driving up to the center to receive their meals Friday had themselves an added measure of pleasure seeing the staff all decked out in their Halloween costumes.

It didn’t take long for smiles to appear, turning a gloomy day into a special occasion.

“They’ve been fantastic, this group is the best group out there. I’m so happy, you just feel better you know,” resident Elaine Keane expressed.

The staff, led by Executive Director Sherry Manyak, take every opportunity to cheer up its members, such as Friday’s food pick up, becoming a Halloween celebration.

