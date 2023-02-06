CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police were investigating a 911 call Saturday where a toy gun could have been mistaken for a real firearm.

According to Chicopee Police, officers were called to a residence Saturday after a 911 call hung up. While an officer was talking to a resident about the call, a man began walking down the stairs carrying a weapon that looked like an assault rifle.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

The officer told the man to drop the weapon, but instead of listening, he allegedly ran into a bedroom to hide the weapon. Officers later found the gun in the bedroom and determined it was a toy gun.

In January, Chicopee police were called to a disturbance that was later discovered to also be a toy gun in the hands of a juvenile.