CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee Police Officer is in the ICU after suffering a serious medical event following the Battle of the Badges hockey game on Sunday.

The Chicopee Police and Fire Departments held their annual hockey game last Sunday where proceeds helped benefit the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club. The police department won the game.

Around 7:32 p.m. that same day, Chicopee Officer Mark Wilkes had returned home from playing in the game and did not feel well so he called 911. Chicopee Fire took Wilkes to the hospital but during the ride in the ambulance, he suffered a serious medical event and required CPR until they arrived at the hospital.

Wilkes is still in the ICU receiving care. The Chicopee Police Department is asking everyone to keep Wilkes and his family in their thoughts as he continues to fight. Chicopee Police also thanked the fire department for their quick actions and the doctors and nurses continuing to care for Wilkes.