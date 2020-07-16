Chicopee organizations team up to provide fresh food for residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Food insecurity is a major problem that many western Massachusetts communities face so now Chicopee is trying to combat it.

The Chicopee Center Neighborhood Association is teaming up with a number of local organizations including the Chicopee Cultural Council and Food Force to help residents access fresh food.

Wednesday night, the organizations hosted a virtual public forum to hear resident’s concerns and ideas. The discussion was focused around The Chicopee center community which has some of the highest rates of food insecurity in the area.

Food Force Co-founder Julie Copoulos told 22News, “If we are looking at this group of people in Chicopee center and 20 percent of them are wondering where they are going to get their next meal how can they be focused on bettering or creating their next business or being entrepreneurs or holding a steady job.”

The Chicopee Center Neighborhood Association holds a number of events to help the community in a variety of ways which you can find out about on their Facebook page.