CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Parade Committee held its 70th Anniversary Celebration Friday evening.

Friday’s event was to mark the seven decades of taking part in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, which is now 120 days away.

During this special event was the announcement of the 2024 Parade Marshal, who this year is Rev. William Tourigney. 22News spoke with him about receiving this high honor, “To be recognized, I just can’t comprehend. I just do my job everyday. I am honored and how can I say no when I am being asked to accept an award?”

The Colleen and Court will be selected in February of next year.