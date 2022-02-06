Chicopee Parade Committee hosts traditional Irish Tea party

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade history there will be two Colleens and their courts representing the Chicopee Parade Committee due to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 parades.

2020 Colleen Ava Baron and her court shared a traditional Irish tea at the Knights of Columbus Elder Council Sunday afternoon. They met the 14 young women anxious to be selected during the upcoming Chicopee Colleen competition later this month.

Colleen contest coordinator Kristen Hebert has mapped out a busy schedule for them. She told 22News, “Everybody meets each other for the first time. They work on their biographies which will be read on ball night. They’re able to meet with the current Colleen Court to get pointer and tips and have a little bit of lunch.”

As of right now, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is still a go. The Chicopee Colleen float will host two Colleens and their courts on parade day scheduled for Sunday, March 20.