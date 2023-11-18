CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has announced the 2024 parade marshal and the Woods and Atkinson Award winners.

The awards were announced during the Chicopee Parade Committee’s 70th anniversary celebration on Friday at the Portuguese American Club in Chicopee.

Committee President Meghan Balakier announced that Rev. William Tourigney, the Pastor of St. Rose de Lima Parish in Chicopee, will be the Parade Marshal. He will be leading the Chicopee contingent in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17.

Mary O’Brien Rodowicz will be given the Woods Award. Named after Jack Woods, one of the founding members of the committee, the award is presented to a committee member in good standing of at least ten years who has rendered extraordinary service to the Committee.

The 2024 recipient of the Atkinson Award will be given to Bernardino’s Bakery. This award was created by the Parade Committee to honor the late George Atkinson, who was a founding member, and his son, George “Buddy” Atkinson Jr. It is awarded to a person or organization that is not a member but who has provided extraordinary service or assistance to the Committee.

Applications for the 2024 Colleen Contest will be made available soon. Other events that are currently being planned for early next year include the President’s Dinner, the Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball, and Irish Night.

Anyone that is interested in joining the Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee can contact the committee through its Facebook page or website. Members are always welcome.