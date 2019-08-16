Chicopee Parks & Rec. Department announced pool closings

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Parks and Recreation Department announced the final schedule for Ray Ash Pool and Rivers Pool. 

According to a news release sent to 22News, Rivers Pool will be closing on August 18 and Ray Ash Pool August 25.

The cost for a one-day ticket to both pools is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents.

Pool hours are listed below:

Rivers Pool – Hours: 12:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m.

Ray Ash Pool – Hours: 12 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. until August 18

August 19 until closing hours: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

