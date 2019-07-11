Chicopee PD: Phone lines not working, call State Police if you have an emergency

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Phone lines at the Chicopee Police Station are not working, the department announced late Wednesday night.

According to Officer Mike Wilk, phone lines are not functioning as of 11:15 p.m., and could affect some 911 calls.

If you have an emergency and need to dial 911, call State Police and they will pass the information down to Chicopee Police until technicians figure out and fix the problem.

“Please limit calls to emergency or need for immediate police response until this is resolved,” Wilk added.

You can reach State Police at (413) 736-8390.