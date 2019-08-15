Chicopee PD: Stay away from bears!

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are advising residents to stay away from bears after recent sightings in the area.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, police have received numerous calls about bears around the James Street and Paul Street area.

Police have notified environmental police of the situation.

Wilk said residents should stay away from the bears and take any food, such as bird feeders, out of their yards.

If you have safely taken a photo of a bear from inside your home, send photos to reportit@wwlp.com.

