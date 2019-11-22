Chicopee police actively searching for bank robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are actively searching for an armed bank robbery suspect.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the armed robbery happened at Peoples Bank on Memorial Drive just before 2:00 p.m.

Wilk said the suspect got away and headed toward Britton Street. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black jacket, and scarf at the time of the crime.

Wilk added that Fairview Elementary students and staff are safe inside their school with a school resource officer.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1700.