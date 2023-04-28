CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are advising people to be aware of their surroundings while out and about, as more people report their purses being stolen while shopping.

Information regarding a recent scheme related to purse theft was reported by Chicopee Police Friday, saying to be vigilant when shopping.

According to police, the scheme involves a party approaching the victim and showing them a cell phone, they then ask the victim to translate something on the phone and when the victims take the phone to assist the person, someone else approaches and steals the purse from the victim’s cart.