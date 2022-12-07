CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee police and mayor are scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday to discuss the recent increase in deadly crashes and reckless driving within the city.

The news conference will be held with the Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major along with Mayor John Vieau on enforcement strategies the city plans to reduce reckless driving. The event will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the Chicopee Police Department training room on 15 Court St.

Deadly Crashes in Chicopee

According to the MassDOT crash data report, there have been a total of 1,595 crashes in Chicopee this year, 10 of which were deadly.

Deadly Crashes in Chicopee per year

2021: 7

2020: 5

2019: 9

2018: 2

2017: 2

2016: 7

2015: 4

Chicopee Police Crash Reports