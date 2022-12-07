CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee police and mayor are scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday to discuss the recent increase in deadly crashes and reckless driving within the city.
The news conference will be held with the Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major along with Mayor John Vieau on enforcement strategies the city plans to reduce reckless driving. The event will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the Chicopee Police Department training room on 15 Court St.
Deadly Crashes in Chicopee
According to the MassDOT crash data report, there have been a total of 1,595 crashes in Chicopee this year, 10 of which were deadly.
- Nov. 30th at 4:55 p.m. – Pedestrian (Male) – 945 Chicopee Street
- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of the 900 block of Chicopee Street. The pedestrian’s identity was not released.
- Nov. 28th at 5:52 p.m. – Pedestrian (Male) – 552 Chicopee Street
- William Matteson of Chicopee died after being hit by a vehicle in the area of the 550 block of Chicopee Street. The driver, Benjamin Goraj, was arrested and held on $5,000 bail.
- November 24th at 2:11 a.m. – Passenger (Male) – 235 Center Street
- A passenger died in a single-motor vehicle crash. The car had reportedly hit a tree before flipping onto its roof. The passenger’s identity was not released.
- October 29th at 6:16 p.m. – Pedestrian (Female) – 417 Springfield Street
- No information was released.
- October 8th at 8:23 p.m. – Pedestrian (Male) – 482 Springfield Street
- Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was struck and killed while walking on Springfield Street. The driver, Nazier Grandison, was arrested and held on $10,000 bail.
- September 16th at 1:59 p.m. – Pedestrian (Male) – 414 Granby Road
- A pedestrian died after being hit by a dump truck on Granby Road. The pedestrian’s identity was not released.
- July 29th at 7:25 p.m. – Motorcycle operator (Male) – Exit ramp I-391 south
- Anthony Maynard of Chicopee was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to negotiate a curve.
- July 29th at 4:30 p.m. – Driver (Male) – 27 Montgomery Street
- July 29th at 4:30 p.m. – Passenger (Female) – 27 Montgomery Street
- Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez of Springfield were killed after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle operated by Demian Ward of Fort Worth, Texas.
- April 9th at 2:59 a.m. – Motorcycle operator (Male) – 694 Center Street
- No information was released.
Deadly Crashes in Chicopee per year
- 2021: 7
- 2020: 5
- 2019: 9
- 2018: 2
- 2017: 2
- 2016: 7
- 2015: 4
Chicopee Police Crash Reports
- January: 141
- February: 120
- March: 107
- April: 134
- May: 137
- June: 146
- July (through July 15): 73
- August: 145
- September: 144
- October: 146
- November: 148