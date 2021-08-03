Chicopee Police announce new interim Police Chief

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department has a new Interim Police Chief.

The department announced on Tuesday that Deputy Chief Jeffery Gawron will become the new interim Police Chief. Gawron has been working for the Chicopee Police Department since 1987. In his career, he has moved up from uniform patrol division to Captain, assigned to the narcotic bureau in charge of special operations, and then to commanding the traffic division.

“I have the honor and privilege of serving the Chicopee Police Department for over 32 years. My focus for the Chicopee Police Department is the same focus I have had since I was sworn in as a police officer in 1988, that is to protect and serve the citizens of Chicopee. With the assistance of the command staff, the proud, brave and professional women and men of the Chicopee Police Department we will continue to operate at the highest standards and with the highest degree of professionalism,” said Interim Police Chief Gawron.

Gawron will serve as interim Police Chief until a permanent Chief has been chosen. The department has been looking for a new chief since March, when Chief Jebb retired after 24 years of service. Former interim Police Chief Lonny Dakin took over in March but retired in July.