Chicopee police arrest three men, seize firearms, drugs, $6K in cash

From left to right: Jasell Camacho, Chris Vega, Victor Perez-Rodriguez (Credit: Chicopee Police Department)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men have been arrested following a search warrant at an apartment on Montcalm Street in Chicopee Wednesday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, narcotic detectives along with the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force searched an apartment located at 419 Montcalm Street.

Inside the apartment, officers found three firearms, over 40 grams of heroin, marijuana and over $6,000 in cash.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Police arrested 24-year-old Jasell Camacho of Chicopee, 24-year-old Chris Vega of Chicopee, and 25-year-old Victor Perez-Rodriguez of Holyoke.

All three men were charges with the following: