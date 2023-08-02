CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of July.

There were a total of 71 people arrested in Chicopee for the month. According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers assisted with 135 crashes in the city, 408 citations were issued, and 500 reports were taken.

The department received the same amount of calls for service in July and June, 6,225.

In June, 487 reports were taken, and 527 citations were issued. Police assisted with 137 crashes in the city. There were a total of 72 arrested according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department.