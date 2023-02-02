CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of January.

There were a total of 81 people arrested in Chicopee for the month of January. According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers assisted with 114 crashes in the city, 615 citations were issued, and 449 reports were taken.

The department received 5,306 calls for service.

In December, 5,296 calls were made for service, 408 reports were taken, and 726 citations were issued. Police assisted with 175 crashes in the city. There were a total of 68 arrested according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department.