CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police released their review of the year 2022.

There were a total of 847 people arrested in Chicopee during the year 2022. According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers assisted with 1,542 crashes in the city, 6,542 citations were issued, 5,528 reports were taken, and 62,673 calls for service.

In the month of August, the Chicopee Police Department received the most calls for service at 5,552. Most reports were in June at 512.

While in December the department has seen the highest of crash reports at 175 and citations at 726. January marked the highest for arrests at 97, according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department.